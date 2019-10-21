Mark Hamill Thinks Another Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Could Be Released

To build excitement for tonight’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, Mark Hamill took to Instagram to offer a teaser of the trailer, but while Lucasfilm is billing this as the film’s “final” trailer, Hamill thinks we could be getting another one in the two months until the film’s release. This new trailer surely won’t be the final glimpse at new footage, as TV spots leading towards the film’s release will likely give us new looks of the film, though it’s unclear when an all-new trailer could be unveiled. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

“Looking forward to this, but ‘final’ [Star Wars] trailer?” Hamill questioned on Instagram. “I have 4 billion+ reasons to think there will be more to come.”

It’s hard to argue with this logic, in that any new trailer for the film will surely garner tremendous excitement online, and with the film serving as the culmination of the entire Skywalker Saga, there are surely a large number of exciting reveals that any trailer would be able to hint at. With director J.J. Abrams’ track record, however, audiences are often left to theorize on their own about what a film will depict, keeping the marketing materials relatively vague for his films. The marketing campaign for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, for instance, implied that John Boyega’s Finn would be the film’s major hero, only for audiences to learn that Daisy Ridley’s Rey would take prominence in the adventure.

With this final film set to unite all eight Skywalker Saga films that came before it, the stakes are high for Abrams as he was faced with a nearly impossible task. While the filmmaker may have delivered audiences a number of exciting films, this upcoming sequel is one of his first times having to entirely conclude a narrative.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

