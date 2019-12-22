Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 Movie in the World TV Spot Released

Despite having the smallest domestic opening weekend of any film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the biggest movie in the world. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will open with $175.5 million domestic and $373.5 million worldwide. Lucasfilm has decided to celebrate the film’s global box office dominance by releasing a new television spot proclaiming Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker “the #1 film in the world.” You can take a look at the new celebratory television spot, which is full of shots from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, included above.

In co-writing and directing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, JJ Abrams hoped to give the Skywalker saga a suitable end that tied all nine films together. He discussed the challenges inherent in that effort in a previous interview. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Abrams chose to bring back Emperor Palpatine, the villain of the original trilogy, to help tie the entire saga together. “Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams says in an interview with Empire Magazine. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh found the film to be flawed but, in the end, successful. In his 4-out-of-5 review of the film he writes, “Missed opportunities for ambitious storylines aside, it’s hard to deny the effectiveness of much of the film. Whether it be Poe and Rey butting heads about the condition of the Millennium Falcon and Lando commenting on Chewbacca’s height putting a smile on your face, Leia’s attempts to instill wisdom on members of the Resistance igniting an emotional reaction due to the real-world loss of Fisher, or the conflict of following the path of who you want to be instead of being the person you’re told you are evoking philosophical questions, The Rise of Skywalker offers audiences a worthy and, at times exceptional, conclusion to the end of a 40-year journey, though the various missed opportunities will surely stick with some audiences longer than the film’s accomplishments.”

What did you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.