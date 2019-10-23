Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals New Details About Mysterious Snowy Planet

Now that the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released in theaters, fans have been trying to decipher all of the secrets and clues packed in. And while the clip did not reveal much about the movie’s plot or what fans can expect when it premieres in theaters, it was a visual treat that offered a glimpse of the exotic new locations in the galaxy, as well as the classic heroes who will return in the fight against the First Order and the surprising revival of Emperor Palpatine.

Now we know more details about a mysterious new planet in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, one that will likely play a key role in deciding the fate of the galaxy.

Speculation points that the new planet will be called Kijimi, where the mysterious Zorri Bliss hails from. The planet is briefly shown to be shrouded in ice in the trailer, and it looks like an Imperial Star Destroyer (note: not a First Order Star Destroy) can be seen breaking through the ice — but this may be from the other new planet revealed in the trailer where the Death Star’s remains are scattered.

The image of Keri Russell’s character Zorri Bliss show her character on set of snow covered stairs, so it’s likely to assume that her base of operations known as the Thieves Quarters is located on the planet Kijimi.

Another shot of the trailer makes it clear that the planet comes within the crosshairs of the First Order forces, as the distinct red blasts of a cannon blasts at the surface of Kijimi.

It will be interesting to find out just how of these elements all coalesce in the film, especially with J.J. Abrams under pressure to wrap up the Skywalker Saga with a satisfying conclusion to the long-running franchise.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

We will finally see how it all comes together when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.