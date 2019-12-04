Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Casts Doubt on Rey and Kylo Ren Being Siblings

Star Wars fans are still convinced that there’s a mystery to be solved regarding Rey’s origin. Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi suggested the idea of Rey being of important lineage is a red herring, some fans have clung to the idea that she could be Kylo Ren‘s sister, another descendant of Anakin Skywalker. But something else The Last Jedi gave fans is the Reylo ship. Fans sensed a sexual tension between Rey and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi and some want to see the two of them get together in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The relationship was one of the most popular ships on Tumblr in 2019.

In an interview with Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día, Rey actress Daisy Ridley points out what a sibling relationship reveal would mean for Reylo. “If Rey and Ren were brother and sister, all the Reylo shippers would be shipping incest.” Then again, as some of Ridley’s co-stars note, it wouldn’t be the first time two Star Wars leads with romantic chemistry were revealed to be siblings.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April, Ridley revealed that she felt conflicted about the Reylo ship. “I do know about Reylo,” Ridley said. “I don’t know how I feel about it, because everyone’s talking about the toxic thing of a relationship when it’s essentially emotional [abuse]. It’s a tricky road. I do feel like, deep down, Kylo thinks what he’s doing is right and he doesn’t think he’s wrong, but he has also killed so many people. So I can’t really get behind it, no, in a personal way.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams debunked at least one prominent Reylo theory. That theory suggested that Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship was based on the concept of the red thread of fate, an East Asian belief originating from China. Abrams said that the legend is “not something that we incorporated.”

What do you think of Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship? Sibling or romantic? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theater on December 20th.