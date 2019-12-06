J.J. Abrams Is Open to Direct Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episode If Lucasfilm Asks

Between Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters later this month, and The Mandalorian premiering on Disney+ weekly, fans are getting quite a lot of content from a galaxy far, far away. Both have brought some pretty talented directors into the Star Wars universe, and it sounds like it isn’t impossible for them to eventually intersect. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis got a chance to talk to The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams during the film’s press tour, and asked if him directing an episode of The Mandalorian is in the cards. As Abrams revealed, he would be willing to do so, even though his new deal with Warner Media could potentially complicate things.

“If they asked, I’d be open to it,’ Abrams explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “I mean, I don’t know how happy our new partners at Warners would be about it. It would be… I love [The Mandalorian showrunner] Jon [Favreau], and I love what he’s doing.”

Abrams is the second Star Wars movie director to express a desire to collaborate on The Mandalorian, with The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson sharing a similar sentiment last month.

“Hell yeah! Man, if I had the time, I would get in there in a heartbeat,” Johnson revealed. “I had a set visit for Season 1 and it looked amazing. It looked like so much fun!”

In the meantime, Abrams is dealing with a pretty daunting task in the Star Wars universe, in wrapping up the nine-film “Skywalker Saga” in The Rise of Skywalker.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” director J.J. Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.