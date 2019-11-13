Star Wars: John Boyega Was “Adamant” About Finn Playing Bigger Part of The Rise of Skywalker

The countdown has officially begun to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and fans are eager to see exactly how the “sequel trilogy” – and the entire nine-film saga thus far – comes to a close. Quite a lot of characters are set to return for the upcoming film, and it sounds like one fan-favorite will have a more significant role. John Boyega, who plays Finn in the franchise, recently responded to a fan’s comment about the character not having enough to do in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Boyega reassured the fan that Finn will have a significant role in The Rise of Skywalker, which was something he was “really adamant” about.

I hear you! Give it a shot ep 9! I was really adamant on more Finn involvement. Hopefully you like it! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 13, 2019

While it’s unclear exactly what that will entail, the notion that Finn will have a more prominent role to play makes sense, considering the fact that The Rise of Skywalker will see the Resistance’s heroes working alongside each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The story that we’re telling, the story that we started to conceive when we did The Force Awakens was allowed to continue. Episode VIII didn’t really derail anything that we were thinking about,” director JJ Abrams explained in a previous interview. “But I will say that the fun of this movie is that these characters are all together on this adventure as a group. That’s the thing that I was most excited about to see, the dynamic between these characters that these amazing actors play on this desperate, seat-of-your-pants adventure. That, to me, was the most fun, having the group together.”

Boyega also confirmed earlier this year that he doesn’t see himself playing Finn again after The Rise of Skywalker, which definitely makes his arc in the film a bit more finite.

“Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think I am,” Boyega revealed. “I don’t think I am. I feel like it’s–I really do feel that way… Honestly, no, seriously, I just–this is really that movie, I think everyone doesn’t believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything. So I’m just like, wow, you know?”

Are you excited to see Finn have a larger role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.