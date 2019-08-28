Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Plays Coy About Dark Rey in The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The newest trailer from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker contained quite a lot of surprises, including footage of Rey (Daisy Ridley) appearing to sport some Sith-like attire. In the days since that footage first debuted at last weekend’s D23 Expo, fans have begun to speculate about what context it could have in the film, and it looks like Ridley has a unique take on it. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Ridley was asked whether or not the “Dark Rey” footage was a misdirection, and seemed to suggest that fans should take the footage at face value.

“I mean, the evidence is on the screen. Take that evidence as you will,” Ridley explained. “But there’s no smoke without fire.”

There has been no shortage of theories surrounding what “Dark Rey” could mean for The Rise of Skywalker, ranging from her being real to her being a vision to her being a long-lost clone/evil twin of the Rey we know and love. Regardless of whatever ultimately ends up being the truth, it sounds like Daisy hopes the film will serve as a satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga.

“Just wait and see what J.J. and [co-writer Chris Terrio] did,” Ridley added. “It’s really impressive how they wrapped it up altogether and hopefully [with] a fitting ending.”

“J.J. had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting.” Ridley said in an interview earlier this year. “The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it’s nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don’t always know how it’s going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. So I’m as excited to see it as everyone else.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.