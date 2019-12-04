Star Wars and Dolby Partner for Epic Installation in New York

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and quite a lot of people are already booking tickets and planning their celebrations. If you’re in the New York area and looking for a way to celebrate the galaxy far, far away, a new installation is right up your alley. On Wednesday, Dolby Laboratories and Walt Disney Studios officially announced a limited-time exhibit surrounding the Skywalker Saga, which will be setting up shop at Dolby SoHo. Fans who attend can check out interactive exhibits surrounding all nine films, including movie props, memorabilia, and plenty of photo opportunities.

The installation will feature 11 immersive exhibits, in which fans can choose to follow either the light or the dark side. Once you do, the exhibits will give you the opportunity to “travel through hyperspace and relive epic lightsaber battles”, all with the help of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Fans will also get the chance to win posters, exclusive items, and various other giveaways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The force brought us together – and we are thrilled to open the doors of Dolby SoHo so Star Wars fans can experience their favorite franchise like never before,” Stuart Bowling, Content and Creative Relations Director, Dolby Laboratories, said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to have partnered with Star Wars from the beginning through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We can’t wait to immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away with immersive Dolby experiences at Dolby SoHo.”

The Star Wars at Dolby SoHo installation will be free to the public, and will be open from Friday, December 6th through Sunday, January 5th at 477 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. If you’re planning a trip to the exhibit, its hours will be 1:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesdays through Sundays, with closures on Mondays, Tuesdays, and on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

If you won’t be able to make it to New York for the exhibit, The Rise of Skywalker will be showing in Dolby theaters throughout the country, and even got a pretty epic exclusive poster along with it.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20th.