Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian LEGO Sets Launch Tonight

LEGO Star Wars fans have eight new sets to pick up tonight as part of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Triple Force Friday event. As you’ll see, the sets are inspired by the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (December 20th) and the Disney+ series The Mandalorian (November 12th). There are also a few classics thrown in there for good measure.

All of the new Star Wars LEGO sets will be available to order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth starting at 9pm PT (12pm ET) tonight, October 3rd / 4th. Official details about each of the releases can be found below. You can keep tabs on all of the Star Wars Triple Force Friday releases via our master list.

75257 Millennium Falcon

75257 Millennium Falcon – 1351 pieces ($159.99): Own the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Join Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O, as they travel the galaxy aboard the legendary Millennium Falcon. Like the version from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this one might have seen better days… but it can still do the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs… probably. So, raise the ramp, take the controls and get ready to head out on a LEGO Star Wars voyage of adventure!

Includes 7 LEGO Star Wars characters: Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian and Boolio minifigures, plus R2-D2 and D-O LEGO droid figures.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model external features include a rotating top and bottom gun turrets (bottom turret fits 2 minifigures), 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures.

Interior details include a cargo area with 2 containers, navigation computer with rotating chair, couch and Dejarik hologame table, galley, bunk, hidden smuggling compartment and a hyperdrive with repair tools.

Weapons include Chewbacca’s stud-firing bowcaster, Finn’s blaster and Lando’s blaster.

Inspire role-play scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie with the legendary Corellian freighter.

Starship measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 17″ (44cm) long and 12″ (32cm) wide.

75254 AT-ST Raider

75254 AT-ST Raider – 540 pieces ($49.99): Recreate epic Star Wars adventures from The Mandalorian!

Stride into action with the awesome AT-ST Raider from the Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian! This cool walker has everything you’d expect, including posable legs and a turning turret with an opening cockpit and firing shooters. The set also comes with the Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raiders to get the LEGO Star Wars action going straight away! Are you ready to play, young Mandalorian?

Includes 4 LEGO Star Wars characters: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raider minifigures.

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST vehicle features posable jointed legs, a wheel-activated turning turret, opening canopy with space for a minifigure inside a detailed cockpit, and specially decorated elements for a cannibalized look.

Weapons include 3 blaster rifles and a blaster.

Recreate amazing adventures from the hit Star Wars: TV series The Mandalorian.

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST walker building toy measures over 9″ (25cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 5″ (13cm) wide.

75256 Kylo Ren’s Shuttle

75256 Kylo Ren’s Shuttle – 1005 pieces ($119.99): Inspire galactic role-play with Kylo Ren’s Shuttle!

Travel the galaxy with Kylo Ren’s personal shuttle. It has everything the Supreme Leader could ever want, including folding wings and spring-loaded shooters for scaring off those pesky Resistance fighters! There’s also space in the cockpit for his fearsome crew, the Knights of Ren. This awesome set also comes with General Pryde, a Sith Trooper and a First Order Stormtrooper, so you can start battling right away!

Includes 6 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, a First Order Stormtrooper and 2 Knights of Ren.

Kylo Ren’s command shuttle features rotatable right engine for folding in the wings when landing, the ability to shorten the wings by folding the top part down, 2 spring-loaded shooters, lowering access ramp and a 3-minifigure cockpit.

Weapons include Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber, General Pryde’s blaster pistol, the Sith Trooper’s blaster rifle, the First Order Stormtrooper’s blaster and the Knights of Ren’s axe and mace.

Includes a new-for-October-2019 Knights of Ren helmet design.

Inspire role-play scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie with Kylo Ren’s personal transport ship.

LEGO® Star Wars ship with wings extended measures over 13″ (35cm) high, 8″ (21cm) long and 19″ (50cm) wide.

75249 Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter

75249 Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter – 578 pieces ($69.99): Collect an updated LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing!

Load up for a bombing run with the Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! Fly in under the radar and pull the trigger to help Zorii Bliss release the bombs. Send the First Order Snowtrooper scrambling for cover and then rescue Poe Dameron, D-O and the Astromech Droid. With this Y-wing, LEGO Star Wars action is never far away!

Includes 5 LEGO Star Wars characters: Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss and First Order Snowtrooper minifigures, and D-O and astromech droid LEGO figures.

Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter, a.k.a. wishbone, features an opening minifigure cockpit, folding landing gear, 2 spring-loaded shooters and top-loaded bombs with triggeractivated release.

Weapons include Poe’s blaster pistol, Zorii’s 2 blaster pistols and the First Order Snowtrooper’s blaster.

The Y-Wing’s color scheme and Zorii’s molded helmet are new for October 2019.

Recreate exciting moments from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

Star Wars building set measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 16″ (43cm) long and 7″ (19cm) wide.

75250 Pasaana Speeder Chase

75250 Pasaana Speeder Chase – 373 pieces ($39.99): Get the action going with 2 exciting LEGO Star Wars vehicles!

Race with Rey and BB-8 across distant planets on their transport speeder. Just like the one in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this speeder looks like it hovers, too! But look out, the First Order is in hot pursuit on their treadspeeder – and a Jet Trooper is swooping in from above. Time to grab your Lightsaber and help Rey teach those evil troopers a lesson they’ll never forget!

Comes with exciting LEGO Star Wars characters including 3 minifigures – Rey, First Order Jet Trooper and a First Order Treadspeeder Driver – plus a BB-8 droid LEGO figure.

Transport speeder has space for Rey and BB-8 and features a transparent stand for an authentic ‘hovering’ look.

Treadspeeder has a seat for a trooper plus a rubber tank track and 2 side-mounted stud shooters for exciting role-play action.

Molded rocket element and Jet Trooper rocket elements are new for October 2019.

Weapons include Rey’s blue Lightsaber, the Treadspeeder Driver’s blaster pistol and the Jet Trooper’s blaster.

Recreate exciting moments from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie with this fun LEGO Star Wars kids’ toy.

Transport speeder measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 7″ (19cm) long and 4″ (11cm) wide.

Treadspeeder measures over 1″ (4cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 2″ (6cm) wide.

75248 Resistance A-Wing Starfighter

75248 Resistance A-Wing Starfighter – 269 pieces ($29.99): Add an iconic A-wing to any Star Wars collection!

Fly into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker action with the awesome Resistance A-Wing Starfighter! It’s got cool details, like spring-loaded shooters and an opening cockpit to sit Snap Wexley at the controls. You also get Lieutenant Connix, so whether you’re planning an attack against the evil First Order or just flying over the surface of a distant planet, this cool LEGO playset is so much fun!

Includes Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix LEGO Star Wars minifigures.

This Star Wars building toy features an opening minifigure cockpit, retractable landing gear, wingtip cannons and 2 integrated spring-loaded shooters.

Playset weapons include Snap Wexley’s blaster pistol and Lieutenant Connix’s blaster.

Recreate exciting moments from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

LEGO Star Wars starship measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 7″ (20cm) long and 4″ (12cm) wide.

75255 Yoda

75255 Yoda – 1771 pieces ($99.99): Build and display a true LEGO Star Wars legend – Yoda!

Play out exciting Star Wars battles with buildable Jedi Master Yoda! He might be made of LEGO bricks, but with his powerful Lightsaber this large LEGO Yoda figure is a force to be reckoned with. Move his head, eyebrows, fingers and toes to strike the perfect Jedi Master pose! This set also comes with a display stand and a small Yoda minifigure and Lightsaber.

Features intricate detailing, posable head and eyebrows, movable fingers and toes, Yoda’s green Lightsaber, as well as a fact plaque with details about the Jedi master and a stand for the included Yoda minifigure and Lightsaber.

This Star Wars: Attack of the Clones collectible makes a great birthday gift, Christmas present or just a Star Wars present for any occasion.

Collect two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set!

LEGO Star Wars Yoda figure with Lightsaber stands over 16″ (41cm) tall.

75246 Death Star Cannon

75246 Death Star Cannon – 159 pieces ($19.99): Create a thrilling LEGO Star Wars scene aboard the Death Star!

Join Obi-Wan Kenobi on a perilous mission aboard the mighty Death Star. Sneak him past the Death Star Gunner and help him disable the tractor beam before he’s spotted. Then help the Jedi hero defeat the gunner before he can fire the powerful laser cannon. The fate of the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is in your hands with this cool Star Wars: A New Hope scene!

Includes Obi-Wan Kenobi and Death Star Gunner LEGO Star Wars minifigures.

A LEGO Death Star Cannon model based on a pivotal scene from the original Star Wars: A New Hope movie, featuring a tractor beam control tower and a rotating/elevating laser cannon with spring-loaded shooter and storage clips for the missiles.

Weapons include Obi-Wan’s blue Lightsaber and the Death Star Gunner’s blaster pistol.

Hot construction toy based on the original Star Wars movie measures over 3″ (9cm) high, 6″ (16cm) wide and 4″ (11cm) deep.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.