New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Has Reylo Fans Flipping Out

Star Wars will be bringing its Skywalker saga to a close with the much anticpated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while it doesn’t need much in the way of marketing or hype to get people in seats, that doesn’t mean Disney isn’t going to try their best to pull you in. The result is quite the entertaining thrill ride of a TV Spot that has fans of Rey and Kylo Ren (or more commonly known as Reylo) flipping out as they watch their favorite characters risk their lives for each other in one scene and battle it out in the next, leaving fans confused but also completely on the hook as to what happens to both. You can watch the full spot in the video below.

Star Wars posted the TV spot with the caption “We’re all in this. ‘Til the end.” See @StarWars : #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets: https://fandango.com/TheRiseOfSkywalker.”

Crazily enough that’s not all that’s in the TV spot. Fans also get another look at C-3PO’s sentimental scene with his friends and allies, as well as a vehicle chase on a planet that has Rey looking like a badass.

We then see Kylo Ren attempting to stop Rey from leaving his ship as she walks out onto a platform to catch a ride on her Millenium Falcon, though to do so she has to jump off the platform and try and catch the ship with one arm. We then see Finn and friends riding some creatures to the battle and then another shot of Rey and Ren locking lightsabers, and all we know is we can’t wait to see how this story plays out.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisey Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.