First Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reactions Land Online

In a matter of days, the journey of a lifetime will come to an end. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will fly into theaters this week to end the saga that began in 1977. At long last, the Skywalker Saga is coming to a close, and the very first reactions to Lucasfilm’s finale have gone live.

And what would you know? It seems Star Wars has a hit on its hands.

As you can see in the slides below, the first reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have gone live in the aftermath of its L.A. premiere. Critics and stars alike are gushing over the befitting end of Star Wars‘ epic tale, and netizens are more eager than ever to see the movie.

Of course, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had nothing but confidence in this final outing. During a recent press tour, actors like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have been vocal about their love of this ninth episode. Earlier this month, actor Richard E. Grant got fans buzzing when he took to Twitter as he shared his feelings on the very first cast screening of the movie.

‘Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew,” the franchise newcomer wrote.

Now, it seems the world is ready to discover what Grant and so many others have about this film. Star Wars will see The Rise of Skywalker begin preview screenings on Thursday, December 19 before it releases fully on December 20.

What do you make of these reactions? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Leia Organa will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally premiere in theaters on Friday, December 20th.

