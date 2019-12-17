First Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reactions Land Online

In a matter of days, the journey of a lifetime will come to an end. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will fly into theaters this week to end the saga that began in 1977. At long last, the Skywalker Saga is coming to a close, and the very first reactions to Lucasfilm’s finale have gone live.

And what would you know? It seems Star Wars has a hit on its hands.

As you can see in the slides below, the first reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have gone live in the aftermath of its L.A. premiere. Critics and stars alike are gushing over the befitting end of Star Wars‘ epic tale, and netizens are more eager than ever to see the movie.

Of course, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had nothing but confidence in this final outing. During a recent press tour, actors like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have been vocal about their love of this ninth episode. Earlier this month, actor Richard E. Grant got fans buzzing when he took to Twitter as he shared his feelings on the very first cast screening of the movie.

‘Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew,” the franchise newcomer wrote.

Now, it seems the world is ready to discover what Grant and so many others have about this film. Star Wars will see The Rise of Skywalker begin preview screenings on Thursday, December 19 before it releases fully on December 20.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Leia Organa will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally premiere in theaters on Friday, December 20th.

Big, Giant, Conversation Starter

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a lot. It’s a big, giant movie with a lot of spectacle and high stakes and it’s definitely going to start a conversation (or a lot of conversations) among fans. — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker thrives on moments designed for big fans. There’s a lot of cause for cheer throughout and they went for some really big ideas. Can’t wait to talk in more detail!! pic.twitter.com/okgkJEapi4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Surprised, Shocked, and Stunned

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

Terrific Finale

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Still Processing

I am still processing #TheRiseofSkywalker but omggggg I’m so happy and sad at the same time!!!!! JJ Abrams you’re my hero! Thank you so much for this movie. pic.twitter.com/dMmv3k8N6Z — Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) December 17, 2019

Fitting Ending

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service.



But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

It Delivers

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 17, 2019

Tons to Love

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

Plenty to Talk About

Well Star Wars Fans,



Mr. Abrams has certainly given us plenty to talk about. I hope you’re ready ladies and gents #starwars #TheRiseofSkywalker — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) December 17, 2019

Everything and Nothing

So, I’m not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you’re expecting.



So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I’ll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

Hits the Ground Running