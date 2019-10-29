Star Wars Trilogy Loses Game of Thrones Creators

And just like that, the Game of Thrones creators are without a Star Wars franchise. In a new report from Deadline, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have revealed they’re no longer attached to an upcoming Star Wars trilogy, intended to explore an all-new corner of the Star Wars universe. The writers claim in a statement provided to the trade their new exclusive deal with Netflix is a major proponent of the switch. The first movie in the pair’s trilogy was scheduled for release in 2022 and it’s uncleared if the trilogy dates will be postponed or replaced by a new creative team.

“We love Star Wars,” the duo said in their statement. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” their statement continued. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy also released a statement about the change, saying she hopes the two can come back to the franchise before too long. “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers,” the producer wrote. “We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

After a final Game of Thrones season left fans and critics alike ranting about the decisions of the creative teams, the pair left HBO and Warner Brothers for a massive overall deal with Netflix. Initial reports suggested the deal could be worth upwards of nine figures.

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss said about their new deal. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

The Mandalorian is set for release on Disney+ while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bows in theaters December 20th.

