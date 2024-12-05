Star Wars Unlimited Reveals Jump to Lightspeed First Look and Limited Edition Boosters Details

Star Wars Unlimited crashed through the gates with Spark of Rebellion and hasn’t looked back since with celebrated sets Shadows of the Galaxy and Twilight of the Republic. Now Fantasy Flight Games has revealed the first look and critical details on its anticipated fourth set, which will be titled Jump to Lightspeed. As the name implies, Jump to Lightspeed will focus on the space of Unlimited’s conflict, and it is set to launch in March of 2025. That’s not all though, as new mechanics, a new type of deck, and a new type of Booster Pack are also part of the set’s big reveal.

The past three sets have all launched with two-player starter sets, and all three have been fantastic at giving new players a perfect starting point while also giving experienced players an increased roster of exclusive cards to work with. This time around though things will be slightly different, as the set will launch with two Spotlight decks, with each coming with 50 unique cards. These decks will also include five Special-rarity cards that are unique to these decks, including the Special-rarity Leader card, and while they will be made up of mostly Jump to Lightspeed cards, they will also include cards from all of the previous sets. As for the new Leaders, those will be none other than Boba Fett and Han Solo, but your options this time around have greatly increased with both icons.

New Additions

The big addition to the set is the Piloting keyword, which will allow you to utlize the Leaders as either Ground Units or Upgrades that can be coupled with a space vehicle to create a truly powerful force. We also got a first look at some of the cards in the set, including Chewbacca, Hunting Aggression, Bossk, Boba Fett, and Han Solo. The new key art also features Admiral Thrawn and Hera front and center, so you have to imagine some additional Clone Wars characters will also have some prominence in the set.

“The team at Fantasy Flight Games is thrilled to introduce our fourth Star Wars™: Unlimited card game set to the world,” said Danny Schaefer, lead game designer at Fantasy Flight Games. “In Jump to Lightspeed, we’ve explored a uniquely thrilling context with beautiful artwork as classic characters like Boba Fett and Han Solo battle it out in space.”

A New Type off Booster

The other big addition to the game is in the form of a brand new type of booster pack. These are called Carbonite Edition booster packs are geared towards collectors and are considered premium packs. Typical booster packs have one foil card in every pack and a chance at getting something like a Hyperspace foil or Showcase. While the Carbonite Edition packs have the same number of cards, each card in the pack has some form of special aesthetic treatment.

That means that every single card is going to be something special, whether that be a foil, Hyperspace, Hyperspace foil, or Showcase, but there’s one more addition, as these packs can also contain a brand new Carbonite Edition Exclusive Prestige Variant. The good news is that all of these variants are based on existing cards in the set, and no unique cards will ever be exclusively available through Carbonite Edition packs.

The other important thing to note about these packs is that they are limited, so only a certain number of Carbonite Edition booster packs will be printed for each set. Once they are all gone, that’s it, and they won’t be reprinted either. These were designed to bolster the collections of diehard fans and collectors, so if you are wanting to jump in and get some of these, you will need to make sure you pick some up early.

Star Wars Unlimited Jump to Lightspeed will hit game stores in March 2025.

