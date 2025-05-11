3 Star Wars Villains Who Have Only Gotten Worse Over Time

The Star Wars franchise has introduced incredible antagonists since the release of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Over the years, these villains have pushed the heroes of the galaxy far, far away to their limit. From Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) to Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), the dark side of the Force has caused disruption through some of the most powerful adversaries the galaxy has ever seen. These villains have allowed the franchise to remain relevant for so long. No one would’ve believed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to be a legend if he hadn’t taken down evil incarnate.

The villains of Star Wars have become fan favorites since the franchise began, and some of them don’t even have to fight the heroes to be perceived as dangerous. But as wonderful as these villains tend to be, some of them haven’t lived up to their legacy in recent years. The franchise continues to expand through television series and spinoff movies. While that offers audiences plenty of entertainment, the reputation of some of the galaxy’s deadliest foes grows stale over time. Here are some of the Star Wars villains who have gotten worse as the years flew by.

1) Grand Admiral Thrawn

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was created by Timothy Zahn back when he was only featured in novels based on Star Wars. The ruthless military leader proved to be one of the most intelligent strategists the Empire had ever produced. No one could stand in the way of the Chiss, regardless of how many ships and soldiers they had at their disposal. The Rebels animated series allowed the character to make the jump from the page to the screen. The transition allowed fans of the franchise to see the Imperial force of nature in a different medium – but it might’ve been the worst thing that happened to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Grand Admiral Thrawn was defeated by Ezra (Taylor Grey) and the crew of the Ghost. The most vicious soldier, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) had under his command was beaten by a small crew of fighters and the few Rebels who followed them. In addition to his defeat on Rebels, the character’s live-action debut in Ahsoka depicted him as a weaker fighter. In the books and animated series that featured the Chiss monster, Grand Admiral Thrawn was more than capable of putting up a fight with impressive hand-to-hand combat skills. The disciplined warrior would never allow himself to become a frail old man who wasn’t capable of putting another army together.

2) Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) was one of the most interesting characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ben Solo wanted to honor the legacy of his grandfather by becoming the powerful apprentice of Supreme Leader Snoke. After committing acts of terror across the entire galaxy, Ben Solo returned to the light side of the Force thanks to Rey (Daisy Ridley). The son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) was ready to come home before he gave his life in an attempt to save Rey. The story of Ben Solo came to a close with an unexpected death that didn’t even leave a body behind for people to mourn.

Kylo Ren wasn’t allowed to shine as a powerful villain, with the murder of Han Solo becoming the highlight of his career. The young man’s struggle with his legacy stopped him from becoming the new Darth Vader. When Ben Solo decided to change his legacy, he died after his first battle back on the light side of the Force. Kylo Ren failed to live up to Darth Vader, while Ben Solo wasn’t allowed to become the hero he deserved to be. Lucasfilm pulled the plug on the character before he could be explored to his full potential onscreen, relegating him to novels and comics for further development. A heroic Ben Solo full of regret due to his time as Kylo Ren could have been one of the most interesting concepts Star Wars launched in a while, especially with the new Rey movie on the horizon.

3) Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) became an iconic Star Wars villain since he was hired by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The bounty hunter was revealed to have a secret origin during the prequel trilogy, before he was allowed to return thanks to The Mandalorian and the other television series related to that period. Over the years, Boba Fett has become an icon for the franchise. Decades after his introduction, the bounty hunter became an anti-hero in The Book of Boba Fett. The television series presented the character as someone who was ready to lead a community while helping Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.

This change of heart is what has tarnished Boba Fett’s reputation in recent years. The most despised bounty hunter in the galaxy is now a respected antihero who can be bested by new characters. Through comic books, movies and television shows, Lucasfilm spent years trying to establish Boba Fett as one of the most dangerous individuals in Star Wars history. Turning the son of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) into a farmer wasn’t the right move for the series. Boba Fett deserved to die as the threat he was meant to be, or become a hero for selfish reasons. The new Boba Fett is a shadow of what fans came to know and love for decades.

