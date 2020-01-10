Star Wars: Watch John Boyega and Daisy Ridley Sing Along with Shrek’s Fiona

We’ve got good news, Star Wars fans! Even though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been out in theaters for a few weeks doesn’t mean John Boyega (Finn) is done sharing some of his signature fun, behind-the-scenes content. We got a little worried since he hadn’t been posting much about Star Wars lately, but he came through yesterday with a hilarious video featuring Daisy Ridley (Rey). The clip shows them snacking in costume and humming a little tune when a special friend from Shrek makes an appearance.

View this post on Instagram I’ve been told I have perfect pitch. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Jan 9, 2020 at 12:19pm PST

“I’ve been told I have perfect pitch,” Boyega wrote.

Warning: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers Ahead…

This week, writer Chris Terrio defended the movie’s decision to make Rey related to Palpatine.

“Well, we weren’t convinced that it had been cleared up, because there’s still this highly troubling vision that Rey had in Episode VII, which is the shop with her parents leaving the planet,” Terrio explained. “Also, the events of The Last Jedi are literally just after the events of Episode VII—within 48 hours, Rey has had a force-back to her parents and then the very next day is told ‘your parents were no one and they were junk traders. None of that matters.’ And we thought in a way that would be too easy because of the idea that Rey had been longing for her parents for so many years. We just felt like there was something more going on.”

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.