Star Wars Writer Teases Their Plans for Another Captain Phasma Adventure

Author Delilah S. Dawson has more ideas for an adventure starring Captain Phasma, who seemingly fell to her death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The stoic stormtrooper in The First Order quickly became a fan-favorite amongst fans, especially when it was announced that Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie would be portraying the character. However, some of that early excitement slipped away after Captain Phasma was given a very minimal role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Dawson, who penned a Star Wars novel featuring Captain Phasma, revealed she has a pitch ready to explain what happened to Phasma after her battle with Finn.

Dawson used the Disney+ premiere of The Book of Boba Fett to promote her Star Wars: Phasma novel. “Soooo if you’re watching The Book of Boba Fett and wishing there was also a backstory for Captain Phasma, I have SUCH GOOD NEWS FOR YOU,” Dawson wrote on Twitter. She also included a link where her followers could purchase the Phasma book. Dawson then added another reply detailing her story continuing Captain Phasma’s adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://old.reddit.com/r/StarWarsLeaks/comments/rs4nt1/author_of_phasma_book_has_a_pitch_for_continuing/

“… and I have a pitch ready to go if the powers that be want the rest of Phasma’s story after she fell through that fiery hole while fighting Finn,” she said. “We know what her armor is made of, and we know she’s ruthless. I want to write what she does next.”

A follower also chimed in on how they were disappointed by Phasma in the two Star Wars movies. They asked Dawson how she would convince someone to read these new adventures, to which she replied, “I pitch it as Mad Max: Fury Road meets Star Wars Legends.”

The Phasma novel was released in the leadup to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and delved into the untold origins of The First Order captain. Kelly Thompson and Marco Checchetto also worked on a Captain Phasma miniseries for Marvel Comics.

Since Phasma’s death didn’t take place on screen, many fans have speculated on how she could have survived her confrontation with Finn. According to John Boyega, who played Finn in the newest Star Wars trilogy, “There’s some form of closure.” He then added, “Phasma? She dead.” These comments were made during Star Wars Celebration, where the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was finally unveiled.

Are you interested in reading Delilah S. Dawson’s new tale for Captain Phasma? Or do you believe she should stay dead? Let us know in the comments!