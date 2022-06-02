Star Wars: Zach Braff Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Part III” of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and it featured a whole lot of excitement. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but the series is riddled with franchise newcomers and guest appearances. The new episode featured Zach Braff as Freck, an alien Obi-Wan and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) encounter while trying to escape an Imperial-controlled mining planet. Despite his friendly demeanor, Freck is a friend of the Empire, and may not be their best chance at safety… Braff is clearly excited to be a part of the Star Wars universe and shared cool behind-the-scenes photos of his time on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Episode 3 is a good one I hear. 😇,” Braff teased. You can check out his photos below:

Another character who was introduced in the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was Tala (Indira Varma). She saves Obi-Wan and Leia from a group of stormtroopers, and it’s revealed she joined the Empire long ago before she knew what they really stood for and has been helping Jedi in secret for years. During a recent interview with EW, Varma revealed she was almost going to play Obi-Wan’s love interest.

“There had already been different incarnations of the script and the storyline,” Varma explained. “And I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest. [Deborah Chow and Joby Harold] They felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever. And it’s more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan.”

“We talked about several different versions of what her back story could be,” Varma added. “They would talk about maybe she’d lost a child in a war and that she had therefore become disillusioned. She’d become an Imperial officer because she thought they were going to do good. There were all these storylines that were being bandied around.”

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Obi-Wan Kenobi also sees the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.