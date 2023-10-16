New Star Wars LEGO Sets Get Deals on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first Star Wars LEGO sets released in 2023 are on sale at Amazon.

The very first Star Wars LEGO sets released for 2023 included the first TIE Bomber LEGO set in ages, a Microfighter, and a Battle Pack. If you haven't added them to your collection yet, now would be a good time. All three sets are currently discounted on Amazon and you can grab them via the links below. We'll start with Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter, which has the biggest discount at 30% off ($6.99). Note that the The LEGO UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set is also massively discounted today.

LEGO 75344 Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter ($6.99 / 30% off – 85 pieces) – See on Amazon: Features an opening cockpit with space for a minifigure (Boba Fett is included), 2 flick shooters, and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

LEGO 75347 Star Wars TIE Bomber ($52 / 20% off – 625 pieces): See on Amazon – Features an opening minifigure cockpit, a warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function for 4 torpedoes (the set includes 6 buildable torpedoes) and 2 stud shooters. Includes minifigures of Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, and a TIE Bomber Pilot. A Gonk Droid LEGO figure rounds out the collection.

LEGO 75345 Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack ($15.99 / 20% off – 119 pieces) – See on Amazon: Features a brick-built AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with adjustable legs, an elevating cannon, a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO minifigure. The minifugure lineup includes a 501st Officer, a 501st Clone Specialist, and 2 501st Heavy Troopers.