The Mandalorian Background Actor Says They Were Pressured to Get Digitally Scanned As an Extra

Hollywood is in disarray due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers might be finally negotiating a way out of it. One of the problems for SAG-AFTRA was the proposal of the AMPTP to use AI and scans of background actors to add them to an unknown amount of projects and pay them a one-time fee. But it seems that certain studios have already been enacting that practice. Or at least that's according to one background actor on Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Actor Says They Were Pressured to Get Digitally Scanned

While speaking with Capital and Main, a background actor on The Mandalorian revealed that the production tried to coerce them into getting digitally scanned to get more work on the project. Nicole Kreuzer claims that the studio told her that if she got digitally scanned, they would give her more work, which never happened. The website notes that Lucasfilm and Disney did not comment on the claims.

"I wanted to refuse to do it. I felt uncomfortable," Kreuzer revealed before saying they that they told her she would get a "whole lot of work" on The Mandalorian. "That was what they were kind of dangling in front of us. If I had said no to the scan and they sent me home that day, I would have never been called back. But they never called me back, anyway."

Kreuzer says that her pay for the day was $170, and due to her having to lock up her phone, she couldn't contact her union on how to move forward. With all that being said, Kreuzer would have never signed up for the digital scan knowing what she knows now. The actor still doesn't know what the studio did with her digital scans.

Is The Mandalorian Coming Back?

A recent rumor revealed that The Mandalorian Season 4 could become a movie with executive producer Dave Filoni attached to the direct before he works on his upcoming film that was announced during Star Wars Celebration, and it has yet to be confirmed. With Disney+ and Lucasfilm not officially confirming that a fourth season of The Mandalorian is in the works, series director Rick Famuyiwa and some of the people behind-the-scenes teased that the fourth season may already be in production.

"A lot of this stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived, and prepped ... That work takes time. That work has to get done ... Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts," Famuyiwa recently confirmed. "He's excited about continuing to tell stories in the world. When and how that happens, considering everything, we'll see... I felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I'm excited about Season 4. It's certainly coming, I just don't know exactly when."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to stream on Disney+. Lucasfilm describes the third season of The Mandalorian as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now. Stay tuned for more updates on the Star Wars franchise as we learn it!

