Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Trailer's Order 66 Flashback

The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped, and naturally fans have been freaking out about every single frame of the new footage. That's not hyperbole: Mandalorian fans have been lighting up social media since the Season 3 trailer arrived during the NFL's Monday Night Football Wild Card game; among the many hashtags that were trending in the wake of the trailer, there was one that was most impressive to see – as it was literally inspired by just one second of footage!

One of the standout moments of The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is no doubt the ominous sequence of a group of Jedi inside the Jedi Temple, all igniting their lightsabers as the doors of the temple are being cut through by a blowtorch. It seems clear that this is yet another Star Wars TV flashback to Emperor Palpatine's Order 66 ambush of the Jedi – this time most likely from the perspective of young Grogu (Baby Yoda).

If you still need evidence that Order 66 has become one of the biggest fan-favorite milestone moments in Star Wars, simply look below: