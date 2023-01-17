Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Trailer's Order 66 Flashback
The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped, and naturally fans have been freaking out about every single frame of the new footage. That's not hyperbole: Mandalorian fans have been lighting up social media since the Season 3 trailer arrived during the NFL's Monday Night Football Wild Card game; among the many hashtags that were trending in the wake of the trailer, there was one that was most impressive to see – as it was literally inspired by just one second of footage!
One of the standout moments of The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is no doubt the ominous sequence of a group of Jedi inside the Jedi Temple, all igniting their lightsabers as the doors of the temple are being cut through by a blowtorch. It seems clear that this is yet another Star Wars TV flashback to Emperor Palpatine's Order 66 ambush of the Jedi – this time most likely from the perspective of young Grogu (Baby Yoda).
If you still need evidence that Order 66 has become one of the biggest fan-favorite milestone moments in Star Wars, simply look below:
WHY AM I SO EXCITED FOR THIS?!
Im sorry but they can’t not show another order 66 flashback in The Mandalorian and not have Anakin appear especially if we’re finally seeing who saved Grogu from the attack..i need it to be March 1st because i NEED answers 😩pic.twitter.com/GSlRJRWAFl— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 17, 2023
Me having to see order 66 again in #TheMandalorian season 3pic.twitter.com/8DGm1WrkxS— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 17, 2023
It's only going to bring more pain... More pain we like?prevnext
You Know Who Saved Grogu...
Tera Sinube rescued Grogu.
Think about it.
You know I’m right.
He knew the “way ahead” and acted accordingly before Order 66 was initiated. pic.twitter.com/IZFkoCyP5f— Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) January 17, 2023
Might as well start dropping your "Who Saved Grogu?" theories and/or articles NOW.prevnext
Better Be Some Anakin in There...
Im sorry but they can’t not show another order 66 flashback in The Mandalorian and not have Anakin appear especially if we’re finally seeing who saved Grogu from the attack..i need it to be March 1st because i NEED answers 😩pic.twitter.com/GSlRJRWAFl— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 17, 2023
The Order 66 flashback in the trailer makes me hopeful we’ll see another Skywalker on The Mandalorian…— Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 17, 2023
Star Wars fans are looking to get more of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker however/whenever/wherever they can in the franchise.prevnext
NO SKYWALKER(S)
order 66 flashback in the mando trailer fills me with an unending sense of dread that yet again another skywalker is going to show up and make this show insufferable— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) January 17, 2023
Then again, other fans are done with all the Skywalker appearances. Andor opened the door to what Star Wars can truly accomplish without them...prevnext
Who SAVED You???
The lightsabers reflection his his lil eyes 🥺 Grogu is still processing his trauma and maybe we’ll see who saves him from Order 66! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Wld2w9FgTY— Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) January 17, 2023
We need to know who saved our precious Baby Yoda from this moment of dread and terror!prevnext
We Will GET YOU Filoni!
ANOTHER LOOK AT ORDER 66- DAVE FILONI WHEN I CATCH YOU #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/5M9DUH8M99— anna (@misc_convos) January 17, 2023
dave filoni when he has to work on a project that doesn’t have an order 66 flashback pic.twitter.com/Nu3Cq9zUrD— ash 🥳 (@andorlorians) January 17, 2023
Star Wars TV guru Dave Filoni (Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) has made us experience Order 66 in a more painful way than Georgy Lucas ever did!prevnext
DON'T WANT THIS!!!!
star wars fans trying to avoid order 66 flashbacks in a show pic.twitter.com/rPEEd586PU— hera / kida ☾ fives’ wife (@planofdissent) January 17, 2023
Some Star Wars fans absolutely do NOT want to relive the pain of Order 66 again. Oh well...prevnext
INCOMING: Another Classic Star Wars Scene
the new mando order 66 scene joining every other order 66 scene in star wars media #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nC1BukDf7W— anna || cr: csm (@R0CKPHOBIC) January 17, 2023
Order 66 scenes are now a staple of the franchise. And it won't end here!prevnext
What If: Mandalorian-Jedi War
what if instead of order 66 it’s a glimpse of the mandalorian-jedi war 👀 not likely but never say never pic.twitter.com/FXJjDeeHa2— brigand (@malewife_saber) January 17, 2023
Now THIS is an interesting THEORY. The Mandalorian-Jedi War was a major historical point in Star Wars that has never been seen in live-action; the Mandalorian raid of the Jedi Temple to take back the Darksaber (after the death of the great Mandalorian Jedi Tarre Vizsla) is another pivotal moment, that is deeply connected to the characters of The Mandalorian Season 3.
Either way: an Order 66 misdirect would be just as fun as the actual thing!prevnext
TOO SOON!
We are gonna see Order 66 a twelfth time and it’s not gonna get old.
Kinda like those kids. pic.twitter.com/8jjrBAHGb8— Lana Del Rhaenyra (@AntifaDiPalma) January 17, 2023
It may never not be too soon for Order 66 jokes. Yikes.prev