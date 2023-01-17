Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Trailer's Order 66 Flashback

By Kofi Outlaw

The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped, and naturally fans have been freaking out about every single frame of the new footage. That's not hyperbole: Mandalorian fans have been lighting up social media since the Season 3 trailer arrived during the NFL's Monday Night Football Wild Card game; among the many hashtags that were trending in the wake of the trailer, there was one that was most impressive to see – as it was literally inspired by just one second of footage! 

One of the standout moments of The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is no doubt the ominous sequence of a group of Jedi inside the Jedi Temple, all igniting their lightsabers as the doors of the temple are being cut through by a blowtorch. It seems clear that this is yet another Star Wars TV flashback to Emperor Palpatine's Order 66 ambush of the Jedi – this time most likely from the perspective of young Grogu (Baby Yoda). 

If you still need evidence that Order 66 has become one of the biggest fan-favorite milestone moments in Star Wars, simply look below: 

WHY AM I SO EXCITED FOR THIS?!

It's only going to bring more pain... More pain we like?

You Know Who Saved Grogu...

Might as well start dropping your "Who Saved Grogu?" theories and/or articles NOW.

Better Be Some Anakin in There...

Star Wars fans are looking to get more of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker however/whenever/wherever they can in the franchise.

NO SKYWALKER(S)

Then again, other fans are done with all the Skywalker appearances. Andor opened the door to what Star Wars can truly accomplish without them...

Who SAVED You???

We need to know who saved our precious Baby Yoda from this moment of dread and terror!

We Will GET YOU Filoni!

Star Wars TV guru Dave Filoni (Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) has made us experience Order 66 in a more painful way than Georgy Lucas ever did!

DON'T WANT THIS!!!!

Some Star Wars fans absolutely do NOT want to relive the pain of Order 66 again. Oh well...

INCOMING: Another Classic Star Wars Scene

Order 66 scenes are now a staple of the franchise. And it won't end here!

What If: Mandalorian-Jedi War

Now THIS is an interesting THEORY. The Mandalorian-Jedi War was a major historical point in Star Wars that has never been seen in live-action; the Mandalorian raid of the Jedi Temple to take back the Darksaber (after the death of the great Mandalorian Jedi Tarre Vizsla) is another pivotal moment, that is deeply connected to the characters of The Mandalorian Season 3.

Either way: an Order 66 misdirect would be just as fun as the actual thing!

TOO SOON!

It may never not be too soon for Order 66 jokes. Yikes.

