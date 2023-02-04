Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly Changes Composers

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season may sound different than the first two. Film Music Reporter reports that Joseph Shirley, who scored The Book of Boba Fett, will compose for The Mandalorian Season 3. In an arrangement similar to The Book of Boba Fett, Ludwig Göransson, who scored The Mandalorian's first two seasons, will provide the show's musical themes. The report remains unconfirmed since Lucasfilm has not released official music credits for The Mandalorian's third season. If true, how much the change in composer affects the show's aural aesthetic remains to be seen. Star Wars fans won't be waiting long to find out, with the new season fewer than 30 days away.

Göransson's work on The Mandalorian won two Primetime Emmy Awards. Through Walt Disney Records, Lucasfilm released his work on the show's first two seasons as four albums, each corresponding to half a season.

The Music of The Mandalorian

While having a new composer scoring the show is the most significant change, the music of The Mandalorian has evolved over Göransson's two seasons of writing. He explained that evolution in December 2020, as The Mandalorian Season 2 came to a close.

"In Season 1 it was all new so audiences didn't have a relationship to the music, but now they are connected to these themes," Göransson told Insider. "So when I started Season 2 I wanted to use the themes in a different way — different harmonies and counterpoints to the main theme, but in a way that people would still understand what it is."

Göransson also spoke about making The Mandalorian's sound distinct from the rest of the Star Wars franchise, defined by the work of legendary composer John Williams, while still incorporating some of that familiar Star Wars magic. "We had a lot of conversations throughout the show," Göransson said. "We were smart with putting our own stamp on the music through Season 1 but with Season 2 we wanted to flirt with the Star Wars themes a little bit… When Luke takes his hood off we all wanted people at home to stand up on their feet and feel this power. It was an obvious choice to put it in there at that moment."

When does The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere?

According to the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.