Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Has Warning for Anyone Not Entertained by Season 3

The newest trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released earlier this week, and it ended up setting a Star Wars record. Lucasfilm followed the trailer release with a list of the upcoming season's directors. Newcomers to the director lineup include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey. Returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series. Previously, Weathers helmed "Chapter 12: The Siege." Recently, the star had a chat with Gambit, and teased a lot of great things for the third season.

"I can say this: I'm going to be in it," Weathers shared. "I can say I directed an episode of it. I can say it's going to be slammin.' It's going to look bigger than the other seasons did. And if you're not entertained, we're coming after you." Hilariously, the interviewer was unfamiliar with the word "slammin'" and suggested Weathers say "fire" instead. Weather replied, "Okay. Well, there ya go. It's gonna be fire. Right?"

How Did Carl Weathers Become a Director of The Mandalorian?

Weathers appeared in the very first episode of The Mandalorian's first season and showed up three more times. He made one appearance in the second season in the episode he directed. Back in 2020, the actor explained how he got the directing gig in Season 2.

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers, whose television directing credits include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0, told Breakfast Television Toronto about his new role. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."

What's Next For Mando and Grogu?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett last year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandolorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.