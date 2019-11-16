The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Praises Bryce Dallas Howard and Pedro Pascal

Disney+ finally launched this week which means Star Wars fans have gotten the chance to see the first two episodes of The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action series. The new show has a star-studded cast which includes Ming-Na Wen, who is best known for voicing Disney’s Mulan and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. Wen is expected to show up later in the first season of The Mandalorian as Fennec Shand, a character Wen calls “tricky” as well as having the ability to “maneuver and survive” and “be stealthy.” Wen made an appearance at the show’s big premiere on Wednesday and she’s been posting tons of fun content from the event. One of her latest posts shows her posing with the show’s star, Pedro Pascal, as well as one of the episode’s directors, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard.

I am such a HUGE fan of @BryceDHoward and @PedroPascal1!! The best part of my job is meeting and working with such amazing talents. They are the sweetest people, too! 🧡🧡🧡#livingthedream @mandalorian #starwars https://t.co/QXkPlhVzc0 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 16, 2019

“I am such a HUGE fan of @BryceDHoward and @PedroPascal1!! The best part of my job is meeting and working with such amazing talents. They are the sweetest people, too,” Wen wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“This is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” @AndryPresh wrote.

“My heart cannot take this,” @fennecshand added.

“This makes me so happy,” @angeperalta replied.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

