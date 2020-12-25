The Mandalorian Monopoly With Retro Remnant Stormtrooper Figure Exclusive Is Back

Last year, Hasbro and Disney launched a Collector's Edition edition of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly that came packaged with a 3.75-inch Retro Collection Remnant Stormtrooper figure. The figure was only available with the game and the release was exclusive to shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse. They sold out quickly, but if you missed out your second chance is happening now.

Entertainment Earth managed to get their hands on a batch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly Collector's Edition, and you can pre-order one right here for $52.99 while they last. Note that the Renmant Stormtrooper figure is selling for around $100 by itself on eBay at the time of writing.

As for the game, your goal is to protect The Child (aka Baby Yoda aka Grogu) from Imperial enemies. You can play as The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, or Kuiil - each with their own unique special ability. This ability plus The Child's ability can be utilized when you pass or land on The Child's space.

The player with the most Imperial credits wins, but if Imperial enemy gets The Child, the game's over for everyone. That said, the game includes an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Death Trooper, and Moff Gideon enemy tokens that can "change gameplay and lead to battles".

Season 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.