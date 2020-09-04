The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Shares Fennec Shand and Mulan Crossover

✖

There are few people who had a bigger year than Ming-Na Wen. The actor starred in the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD, made a cameo in the live-action Mulan, and returned to play Fenenc Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Wen will also be voicing Fennec in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and returning to play in her The Book of Boba Fett. After a successful 2020, Wen decided to ring in 2021 by sharing some great fan art from fans. Today, she kept the fun going by showing some art that mixes Mulan, who she voiced back in 1998, with Fennec.

"Best. Crossover. Fanart!," Wen wrote using the #winner. You can check out the art, which was originally shared by @MingNa_For_Life, below:

Last year, Wen spoke to Disney about her cameo in the live-action Mulan: "I am Ming-Na Wen aka the original Mulan," Wen explained in the video. "I was really beyond excited when I got the part of Mulan because I grew up with the stories of Fa Mulan. She is sort of like our Joan of Arc character. It’s such an honor to make this cameo. It’s a nice little surprise and easter egg for our loyal fans who grew up with the story or have been impacted by this story of this brave young girl who sacrifices everything really, including her own life."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wen explained that she reached out to her manager to check into the possibility of making a cameo in Mulan and that the film's producer, Jason Reed, loved the idea. The plan initially was for Wen to play the mother-in-law during the matchmaker sequence, but it would have required her to go to New Zealand for a month, which wouldn't have worked due to her commitment to Agents of SHIELD.

As for Star Wars, Wen recently shared the following with StarWars.com: "Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen joked. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Mulan are both streaming on Disney+.