The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Was Jealous of Co-Star’s Cool Helmet

When the first look at the character debuted online there was no disputing how cool Pedro Pascal‘s The Mandalorian looked. Even when stacked up against the other bounty hunters on his series and his own upgraded armor, few cats have cooler gear in the series, that is unless you ask the star of the series himself. The only other character in the series that could challenge the title character is another Mandalorian, and after getting another look at the fabled “The Armorer” in “Chapter 3” we can agree with Pascal’s reported jealousy of his co-star.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, The Mandalorian actress Emily Swallow, who plays the masked forger of armor plates, revealed that her look in the film drew the eyes of Pascal. The Armorer’s Mandalorian helmet includes the trademark T visor but comes equipped with a few spikes and slits across it, in line with a Spartan helmet as VF notes. In an interview with the famous Star Wars allied outlet, Swallow said Pascal had a keen observation after seeing her costume for the first time.

“I love that there are those little changes that are so impactful. I remember when Pedro saw my mask he was like, ‘Wait a minute, why does she get to look so much cooler?”

Swallow went on to talk about her character in the series and that the ornamentary nature of her attire was intentional, it says a lot without saying anything at all: She’s in charge.

“There was this attempt at communicating a bit of regality. She is in a position of leadership over them. But I have to say, even though I absolutely love that fur shoulder piece, it sure doesn’t seem very practical for somebody who is surrounded by fire all the time.”

The actress had even more to say about the series, including its secretive audition process. Who do you think has the cooler helmet, The Mandalorian or The Armorer? Sound off in the comments below!

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

