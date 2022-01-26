The Mandalorian Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Star Wars Director for Season 3

Thanks to the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans are already excitedly talking about the Season 3 return of . The next chapter of Din Djarin’s story hasn’t been given a release date just yet, and there is a lot of work to be done before it arrives on Disney+, but we at least know that he will be in some very capable hands when he does make his return.

According to the folks at Discussing Film, Bryce Dallas Howard is going to be directing an episode of The Mandalorian Season 3. Howard helmed an episode in each of the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as this week’s Din-centric edition of . With an episode in each year of Star Wars TV, Howard has established herself as one of the go-to directors for the franchise.

Howard joined the Star Wars franchise in the first season of The Mandalorian back in 2019, helming “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” the episode that follows Din Djarin as he hides out on a remote planet and helps its inhabitants with a group of deadly bullies. She returned in Season 2 to direct “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” one of the most important episodes of The Mandalorian to-date. “The Heriess” introduced Bo-Katan Kryze into the live-action Star Wars universe, with voice actor Katee Sackhoff reprising the role she originated in the animated shows.

“I think I would have had it not been for Katee Sackhoff playing Bo-Katan, or if Dave Filoni wasn’t there,” Howard told when asked if she felt pressure bringing Bo-Katan to a live-action series. “But because Dave Filoni was there, and Katee had played Bo for a decade – for me, it was basically about ensuring Katee’s vision and Filoni’s vision, along with Jon Favreau’s vision… how can I facilitate that?”

“That was my primary focus, rather than being like, ‘I have a perspective on The Clone Wars, and here’s that perspective.’ There are folks who have spent more time on this and have inhabited these characters in this world,” she continued. “So that was the fun of it for me. It was about getting all the experts in the room together, and being like, ‘I think this is the story you’re telling. Does that sound right?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s more my role.”

