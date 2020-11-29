The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Shares Epic Ahsoka Tano Poster

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the talk of the Star Wars fandom since it featured the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels' Ahsoka Tano. The role was played by Rosario Dawson, who received a lot of praise for her first appearance. Many people have been paying tribute to the animated version's voice actor, Ashley Eckstein, while others are speculating on what Ahsoka's appearance on The Mandalorian means for the future of the franchise. We've also seen some cool Ahsoka art, and the latest comes in the form of a poster. For the second week in a row, Pedro Pascal (Mando) has shared work created by Butcher Billy.

"#TheMandalorian S02E05 Chapter 13 'The Jedi' @PedroPascal1 @rosariodawson @dave_filoni #AhsokaTano,” @billythebutcher tweeted. "Billy, like Private Drake said to Vasquez, 'You’re just too bad,'" Pascal replied. You can check out the epic poster below:

Billy, like Private Drake said to Vasquez, “You’re just too bad.” https://t.co/7XBNztxoaS — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) November 28, 2020

In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal confirmed that he was actually on set more for the second season.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

As for the current story, Ahsoka also revealed that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu, and shared what Mando's next step should be. "You will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force," she explained. "Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him." She also adds, "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

