The Mandalorian Fans Share Love for Original Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein
Audiences first met Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, only to become infatuated with her throughout the course of the Clone Wars animated series. As if her overall narrative trajectory wasn't compelling enough, fans also credit actress Ashley Eckstein with crafting the character's compelling emotional journey, allowing us to fully invest in her adventures. Despite our disappointment in Clone Wars being unexpectedly cancelled, we were thrilled to hear Eckstein reprise Ahsoka for Star Wars Rebels, and even have a small vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Following Ashoka Tano's live-action debut in The Mandalorian, fans took to social media to share their love of Eckstein.
Not only has Eckstein been a powerful performer in the franchise, but she's taken her love of Star Wars and nerd culture to found Her Universe, a clothing company "whose mission is to create stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans," per their website. While Rosario Dawson might have scored the live-action role of Ahsoka, fans are looking back at how Eckstein helped make everything possible.
Giving Everything
i'd like to thank ashley eckstein for bringing #AhsokaTano to life for the past 12 years and putting everything into the character that we've all grown to love 🧡 pic.twitter.com/PNEOWU5tBG— ً (@marcandrefIeury) November 27, 2020
Shout Out
Extremely excited to see Rosario Dawson as #AhsokaTano but big shout out to Ashley Eckstein for making Ahsoka the character we know and love. Twitter doesn’t give enough characters to express how much we love the character & the work u have put in. Thank you! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ucVAnzeYYc— Ahsoka Tano Stan #501 (@NikolaiPCulp) November 27, 2020
One of the Best
Before she is brought into live action I would like to thank Ashley Eckstein for bringing Ahsoka Tano to life in animation for us. One of the best characters in all of Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/FGM6dZSFmu— 🎒 (@kingbackpackii) November 27, 2020
One and Only
ashley eckstein will ALWAYS be the one and only ahsoka tano and nothing will EVER change that #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/gbXwdZ6K0H— kennedy (@darthsokas) November 27, 2020
Talent, Kindness, Positivity
thank you, ashley eckstein, for giving us one of the greatest star wars characters of all time and showing so many young girls, including me, that they can be jedi knights. i’m in awe of your talent, kindness, and positivity 🧡🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/oGiMydiaBq— sarah ✡︎ ceo of jedi leia ✧ (@amidalasjedi) November 27, 2020
Still Wishing
I thought Rosario Dawson did a great job as Ahsoka but I wish Ashley Eckstein could’ve player her in live action too😞 pic.twitter.com/5v3KtuULwf— Nick (@Verybiasedfan) November 27, 2020
Missing Something
Ahsoka was amazing in that episode but she was missing a little something. That something was Ashley Eckstein pic.twitter.com/wTPtZfJ3Z1— Jewel (@greenblue86) November 27, 2020
My Ahsoka
Ashley Eckstein is Ahsoka in my book pic.twitter.com/AoW7YchQLa— KEVINKOMMISSIONS OPEN 🦇 (@kevinkomics) November 27, 2020
Thank You
thank you ashley eckstein for bringing us ahsoka pic.twitter.com/moWlqR4FUd— anakin⁵⁰¹ is crying over mando (@mortisanakin) November 27, 2020
Always Best Effort
#TheMandalorian We're hyping up about live action Ahsoka Tano today but I wanna thank @HerUniverse for bringing Ahsoka to life and always putting the best effort for our #AhsokaTano . pic.twitter.com/EIljBPCHFc— #ThankYouAshleyEckstein (@nausic___aa) November 27, 2020