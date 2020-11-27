The Mandalorian Fans Share Love for Original Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein

Audiences first met Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, only to become infatuated with her throughout the course of the Clone Wars animated series. As if her overall narrative trajectory wasn't compelling enough, fans also credit actress Ashley Eckstein with crafting the character's compelling emotional journey, allowing us to fully invest in her adventures. Despite our disappointment in Clone Wars being unexpectedly cancelled, we were thrilled to hear Eckstein reprise Ahsoka for Star Wars Rebels, and even have a small vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Following Ashoka Tano's live-action debut in The Mandalorian, fans took to social media to share their love of Eckstein.

Not only has Eckstein been a powerful performer in the franchise, but she's taken her love of Star Wars and nerd culture to found Her Universe, a clothing company "whose mission is to create stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans," per their website. While Rosario Dawson might have scored the live-action role of Ahsoka, fans are looking back at how Eckstein helped make everything possible.

