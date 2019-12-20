Star Wars Fans Are Not OK With the Latest Episode of The Mandalorian

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived a couple days early this week, as Lucasfilm didn’t want the Disney+ series to fall on the same day as the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So fans were treated to the newest chapter of the story on Wednesday, and many of them got a little more than they bargained for. As you probably know by now, “The Reckoning” delivers the most heartbreaking and anxiety-inducing cliffhanger of the series.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

The episode ends with Kuiil getting killed by a pair of stormtroopers and losing Baby Yoda to Moff Gideon. It’s a shocking end to an action-packed episode and it leaves fans with plenty of concern over the fates of the characters heading into the season finale. Of course, people are having a hard time waiting to see what happens next.

Until then, everyone is taking to Twitter to vent about all the stress they’re feeling.

Anxiety Through Christmas

great i’m officially going to live in anxiety through christmas because of chapter 7 of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/aYtZwP62G3 — 🌙 (@blsomyeon) December 18, 2019

Thanks, Star Wars

The ending to chapter 7 of #TheMandalorian has put me into a state of anxiety that will last a week and a half and I will not be able to focus during #TheRiseOfSkywalker AT ALL. Thanks, Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/PvwSLD4ECX — Sam Drummond (@sam_drummond13) December 18, 2019

Gonna Scream

I am not oka. Chapter 7 was amazing but i am not okay rn #TheMandalorian i am gonna scream pic.twitter.com/rdjSu0xBn8 — The Rise of Ben Solo (@SupremeMando) December 18, 2019

Bruh

Not Okay

yeah i’m not okay right now after watching chapter 7 of the mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/got2VcBfpZ — marisa (@mcuIokis) December 18, 2019

Anxiety Through the Roof

Ending to Chapter 7 of The Mandalorian has my anxiety through the roof pic.twitter.com/U7hloegkXW — Alex⚡ (@ironiclyaex) December 18, 2019

Well Played, Disney