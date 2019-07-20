The Rise of Kylo Ren to Tell Ben Solo’s Origin in the Dark Side

Ever since being teased in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have been eager to learn more about the Knights of Ren, the mysterious order of warriors who follow the dark side of the Force and are led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). We got a quick glimpse of them in the first film of the new saga, but they weren’t seen again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been revealed that we’ll finally see them again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but their full involvement is not yet known. However, you won’t have to wait until the movie to learn more about the group of evil-doers. According to Charles Soule, who is known writing Daredevil, She-Hulk, Death of Wolverine, and various Star Wars comics for Marvel, he’ll be tackling a new comic titled The Rise of Kylo Ren, which will share more insights into the character and the Knights of Ren.

As just announced, I am writing THE RISE OF KYLO REN – a limited series comic launching in December, just before Episode IX. You know the one story everyone’s dying to see, about Kylo and the Knights of Ren? That’s this. You’re not ready (hell, I barely am.) pic.twitter.com/CiBehByvy1 — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) July 20, 2019

Many fans commented on the post, excited about the news:

The Knights of Ren have existed for decades and though they are not officially part of the First Order, Kylo Ren trained under Supreme Leader Snoke, the First Order’s head of state, during the years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, performing his master’s will while operating outside of the First Order’s command structure.

What do you think of the Knights of Ren? Are you excited for this new Kylo Ren comic? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.