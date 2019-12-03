The Rock Snuggles With Baby Yoda, Trolls Kevin Hart

The Rock and Kevin Hart are no strangers to taking jabs at each other, though The Rock’s latest diss might be his best one yet, and Hart’s going to have to respond with something pretty incredible to top it. For his latest joke at Hart’s expense, The Rock went with the phenomenon known as Baby Yoda (from Disney’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian). Rock posted an image with him holding a baby in his arms, though it’s not just any ordinary baby. Nope, it’s definitely an adorable Baby Yoda, and Rock took the opportunity to hit Hart’s height as a result.

Rock posted the image with the caption “Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support 🖤 Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real. Via @complexpop #iamyourfather.” Yeah, he called Baby Yoda Hart’s brother, and while it’s obviously not true, it’s still hilarious.

You can check out the amazing image of a photoshopped Baby Yoda below.

Now all eyes turn towards Hart to see how he responds, and we imagine it will be something epic. The two stars are known for teasing each other, but this one was cold, so so cold, and deserves a great response.

Fans can see Rock and Hart alongside Jack Black and Karen Gillan in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, and you can find the official description for it below.

“In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

You can catch Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters this Christmas.