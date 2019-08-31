TSA Reverses Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coke Bottle Ban

And just like that, the TSA has reversed a decision that initially banned fan-favorite Star Wars souvenirs from entering the American airspace. Just days after the Transportation Security Administration handed down the ban citing security concerns over the design of the bottles, which happen to be shaped like thermal detonators from the world of the sprawling entertainment franchise.

In a statement to CNN, one TSA spokeswoman mentioned the regulatory agency completed an in-depth review of the products and decided to allow them in both carry-ons and checked baggage. The group will be treating the souvenirs as if they were oversize liquids.

“We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid,” the statements reads. “Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters), they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as carry-on item.”

As CNN points out, the items are some of the new theme parks hottest items, largely in part to their modest cost. At just $5.49 per bottle, the “thermal detonator” drinks are some of the most affordable items in the new attraction.

Initially, the items were banned as the TSA found them too similar to replica explosive devices. Coincidentally enough, both unloaded firearms and ammunition are able to be submitted as checked baggage.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland (California) and Hollywood Studios (Florida). The Mandalorian drops its first episode November 12th during the launch of Disney+ while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.

Have you been to Galaxy’s Edge yet? What’s your favorite attraction at the new theme park? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!