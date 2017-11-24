Exclusive Deal: Save 40% on Star Wars, Batman, and Zelda Christmas Sweaters

My grandmother used to say that you can never have too many ugly, nerdy Christmas sweaters. Take that wise advice and build up an entire wardrobe of them thanks to this 40% discount from Merchoid that was created exclusively for ComicBook.com readers.

The lineup of available sweaters includes four knitted Star Wars, Batman, and The Legend of Zelda-themed designs. You can save a whopping 40% off every sweater in the collection when you use the code COMICBOOK40 at checkout:

• Zelda: ‘The Legend of Santa’ Knitted Unisex Christmas Jumper/Sweater

• Star Wars: This is My Jolly Face Knitted Christmas Sweater/Jumper

• Star Wars: Lack of Cheer Disturbing Unisex Knitted Christmas Sweater/Jumper

• Batman: Christmas in Gotham Knitted Christmas Sweater/Jumper

While you’re over there, you might want to check out Merchoid’s Black Friday sale, which includes more sweaters, shirts, accessories, and toys at big discounts.