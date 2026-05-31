Star Wars Finally Brings 1 Part of the Old Republic to Live-Action After 34 Years

The Star Wars universe is incomprehensibly vast. Across novels, animated series, comic books, and video games, the franchise’s canon stretches thousands of years before the founding of the Galactic Republic and extends well beyond the fall of the Empire. That enormous timeline includes entire civilizations, wars, and political empires that have never appeared on the big screen, because the theatrical side of the franchise has historically operated within a far narrower window. From A New Hope through The Rise of Skywalker, every Star Wars film centered on the Skywalker bloodline and the specific four-decade conflict surrounding it. While Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu still doesn’t break the mold, being set between the original and the sequel trilogies, the movie pulls from a corner of the galaxy that has existed primarily in animation and video games.

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu brings The Hutt Twins back after their appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, hiring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to find their nephew. Din takes the contract after a visit to Nal Hutta, the planet the Hitts use as their base of operations. Later in the movie, the Hutt Twins capture Din Djarin on Nal Hutta and punish him for breaking his contract by forcing him to fight a Dragonsnake. Grogu follows and tends to the dying bounty hunter through the night before a local fisherman provides an antidote that saves his life. These scenes mark Nal Hutta’s live-action debut in Star Wars canon, more than 16 years after the planet first appeared in any canonical form, and 34 years since its Legends birth.

Nal Hutta Was a Key Old Republic Location

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Translated from Huttese as “Glorious Jewel,” the swampy planet of Nal Hutta sits deep within Hutt Space in the Y’Toub system. According to the lore, the Hutts acquired it through predatory business contracts that slowly bled the native Evocii civilization dry, mortgaging their entire civilization until the debt became unpayable. Once the Hutts collected, the Evocii were relocated to Nar Shaddaa, the planet’s primary moon, while the Hutts dismantled whatever remained of the original landscape, renamed the world, and rebuilt it to their specifications. After the takeover, Nal Hutta’s surface is a sprawl of clan palaces, fetid bogs, and a chemically toxic atmosphere produced by centuries of industrial pollution. In Huttese culture, that’s seen as a paradise.

In Legends continuity, Nal Hutta originated in Star Wars: Dark Empire, Tom Veitch and Cam Kennedy’s Dark Horse Comics series that launched in December 1991. That story referenced Nar Shaddaa as a moon of Nal Hutta, planting the Hutt homeworld in the expanded universe for the first time. Over the following decades, the planet became one of the Old Republic era’s most developed locations, reaching its largest role in Star Wars: The Old Republic, BioWare’s 2011 MMORPG, where it functioned as the starting world for Imperial players. The game established Nal Hutta’s position as the administrative center of Hutt power, an authority that predated the Galactic Republic by thousands of years and ran on a combination of criminal enterprise and legal manipulation that the Republic could never fully dismantle.

In the current canon, the planet made its debut in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 episode “Hunt for Ziro,” which aired November 12, 2010. That episode brought Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) to the planet’s swamps to track the fugitive Ziro the Hutt (voiced by Corey Burton), with the Hutt Council convening in a palace on the planet’s surface to pressure Ziro into revealing a journal documenting the Hutt families’ criminal activities. The episode was constructed directly from George Lucas’s own sketches of how the world should look and feel, setting the precedent for the live-action version we got in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently playing in theaters.

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