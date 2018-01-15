‘Uncharted’ Writer Amy Hennig Says Non-Release of New Star Wars Project Is “Killing Her”

Sometimes the toils in the video game industry can be tough to take. Just ask anyone at Visceral Games, the studio that was hard at work on a new Star Wars project alongside writer Amy Hennig, before Electronic Arts abruptly closed up shop and shifted the project to a new developer, in the hopes of getting more of a multiplayer focus.

This has actually taken a toll on Hennig, who spoke with Campo Santo a while back about the lack of getting anything published over the past few years. “I haven’t had something published since 2011, and it’s killing me,” she noted. “I worked on Uncharted 4 for two and a half years, and then I worked on the Star Wars game for three and a half years. A lot of the work, thankfully, lived on in U4, and we’ll see what happens with the Star Wars thing.”

She had thoughts on the project moving over to a different developer, noting, “But you think, ‘OK, wait a second. It was that easy to burn six years and not publish anything.’ So I look at it and go … ‘how many bullets do I have left in the chamber?’ I want to make sure that I make the right choices.”

Hennig also spoke about the struggles of getting older in the industry, as she’s working on projects at the age of 53. “So I’ve worked on probably 15 games or something like that, over 28 years. Not all of them got published. But now I look at it and go, ‘Well, if a game takes three, four, five years to make, and I’m 53, how many at-bats do I have left?’ And you don’t want to waste those.”

We certainly hope that Hennig keeps at it – and we eventually see some form of what she had in mind for Star Wars, as she seems like an ideal writer that can bring it to life in the right way.

You can read more of the interview at this link, and get more on her perspective on the industry.

You can check out the Uncharted games on PlayStation 4 now.