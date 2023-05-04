Here Are the Best Star Wars Day 2023 Deals On Amazon
Happy Star Wars Day 2023! There are new Star Wars-themed releases and discounts happening all over the place today, and we're keeping track of the best ones right here for your convenience. We will also touch on some of those deals below alongside Amazon's May the 4th offerings. Indeed, Amazon is running sale for Star Wars fans today, and it's appropriately massive, so let's break it down.
If you want to dive right in, you can check out all of Amazon's best Star Wars Day deals right here. It includes huge discounts on LEGO sets, toys, games, apparel, housewares, and more. We've highlighted some of our favorite offerings below.
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 – 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars The Justifier 75323 - 20% off
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber 75347 – 20% off
-
The Black Series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano & Grogu 3-Pack – 24% off
-
The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Figure – 24% off
-
Grogu Talking Plush – 55% off
- Grogu-themed Echo Dot Stands – Prices Vary
- Star Wars: The High Republic Books – Prices Vary
- Star Wars Board Games – Prices Vary
In addition to the deals on Amazon, you'll find big Star Wars Day sales on LEGO sets, Citizen watches, and video games. Naturally, there will also be some big announcements today regarding Star Wars movie and tv projects. You can stay on top of the latest Star Wars news right here.0comments