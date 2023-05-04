Star Trek's LeVar Burton Shares Perfect Star Wars Day Post

Happy Star Wars Day, Star Trek fans! May 4th is the day to celebrate all things Star Wars, but this year has seen some great posts from Star Trek stars. A Trekkie tweeted to William Shatner earlier today asking when Star Trek is going to get its own day like Star Wars, and the Captain Kirk actor hilariously replied, "Star Trek is celebrated 364 days of the year. Give them their day." Picard's LeVar Burton also took to Twitter today to share a very funny photo of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.

"Happy Star Wars Day, y'all!" Burton captioned a doctored photo of Hamill holding a sign that says, "May LaForge Be With You." You can check out the fun post below:

Happy Star Wars Day, y’all! pic.twitter.com/TkwTRe9Aua — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) May 4, 2023

When Is Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony?

Today is an extra special Star Wars Day, because it will see Carrie Fisher getting a long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, Fisher passed away in 2016 at age 60, so her daughter Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on her behalf. This will mark the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event is taking place at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com at 11:30 AM PT.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her 'Star Wars' co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

Did Any New Star Wars Release Today?

In honor of May 4th, Disney+ has released volume two of Star Wars: Visions. You can read a description of the series here: "Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions—a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away."

"As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio."

May the 4th be with you all!