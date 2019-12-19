Welcome to Star Wars Week, Presented by ComicBook.com!

As the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just days away, we here at ComicBook.com are excited to finally be able to see the ninth and final film in the Skywalker Saga. To celebrate this major occasion, we’ve decided to work together with a deep dive on everything that makes this franchise so great. From the lightsaber battles to the dogfights in space to the cranky droids who tend to know more than their counterparts, there’s a lot to love about the Star Wars saga, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing as we count down the week to the premiere of the new movie.
And it is with that, dear readers, that we are excited to say to you… welcome to Star Wars Week! It truly is a pleasure for each one of us at ComicBook.com to reveal what we feel is most important about the galaxy far, far away.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You might remember when we did a similar celebration for the release of Avengers: Endgame, breaking down all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a ton of exclusive content created especially for our audience. We’re back at it to talk all things Skywalker as we approach the end of the saga that’s spanned across four decades.
Welcome to Star Wars Week!
Below you’ll find a list of features that our talented team of writers, editors, and video team have been hard at work on, kicking off on Monday, December 16th, with our focus being the prequel trilogy.
On Tuesday, December 17th, you’ll find stories focusing on the original trilogy of movies.
On Wednesday, December 18th, we kick off our coverage of the sequel trilogy, including the highly anticipated review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! We’ll also debut our brand-new video featuring the ComicBook.com staff going in-depth on anything and everything in the Star Wars franchise.
All of this leads up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the ending of the saga that began with George Lucas’ masterpiece all the way back in 1977. ComicBook.com will have all of the stories covering everything you need to know when it comes to this massive cinematic event. Read on to see just what we have cooked up for you, and be sure to check back for updates with even more Star Wars content over the coming days.
And it is with that that ComicBook.com would like to welcome you to Star Wars Week. May the Force be with you!
Monday, December 16th — The Prequel Trilogy
- Short Negotiations: Why the Trade Dispute Is the Best Part of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- In Defense of Jar Jar Binks: Why Star Wars’ Most Maligned Character Really Isn’t That Bad
- Why the First Jedi War in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Changed the Franchise
- The Rise of Palpatine Is the True Triumph of the Star Wars Prequels
- Star Wars: The 10 Best Gifts the Prequels Ever Gave Us
Tuesday, December 17th — The Original Trilogy
- Why the Cantina Scene Is the Most Important Scene in Star Wars
- Star Wars: How Leia Changed Everything We Knew About Princesses
- How the Special Edition Star Wars Trilogy Changed the Franchise for the Better
- Star Wars: Yoda’s Most Important Lessons Came From Trolling Luke Skywalker
- The Droids Represent Everything That Makes Star Wars Great
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Teaches Us Luke Is Not a Superhero
Wednesday, December 18th — The Sequel Trilogy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is a Celebration of the Franchise’s Own Existence
- Save What We Love: Why Rose Tico Represents Everything Great About Star Wars
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Gave Fans the Weirdest Thing the Saga Has Ever Seen
- Star Wars: The Magic of Leia’s Force Powers in The Last Jedi
- What Makes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a Great Star Wars Game
- Star Wars: Tips to Follow Before Embarking on Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge
Thursday, December 19th — The Sequel Trilogy (Cont’d)
- ComicBook.com Ranks Every Star Wars Movie
- A Beginner’s Guide to Star Wars Novels
- How Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaches Us the Most Important Lesson in the Sequel Trilogy
- Conquer the Galaxy: These Are the Best Star Wars Board Games
- Where Should the Star Wars Saga Go From Here?
- 8 Ideas for New Star Wars Movies