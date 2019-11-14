Here’s When Star Wars: The Mandalorian New Episodes Will Premiere on Disney+

There are a lot of questions about the future of Disney+ programs that are set to hit the streaming service. Now that the app has debuted and fans have had a chance to experience all of the movies and shows available at launch, there are questions about what’s coming next. Lucasfilm might have the most popular series on the service thus far with Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this highly anticipated live-action series that explores a brand new era in the canon that fans have yet to see. And after the epic series premiere, many people are wondering when the next episode will be available.

ComicBook reached out to representatives of Disney+ and confirmed that new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on the streaming service at 12:01am PT for subscribers in North America.

This means that the late night warriors won’t have to wait until the sun rises to get access to the new episodes of the show, but they’ll still have to resort to night owl tactics in order to watch it.

There are a lot of questions about the future of the series and whether or not it will incorporate characters from the extended universe into the franchise, but creator Jon Favreau explained that fans will enjoy learning about how The Mandalorian will build the mainstream Star Wars mythos.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

The producer also added that the crew is already hard at work on the second season of the show, and that he might even go behind the lens to direct a new episode.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

