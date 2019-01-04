‘Aladdin’s Will Smith Chats With Star Wars’ Chewbacca on Disney Lot

If you’ve ever wondered if working at Disney is like playing in a dream factory every day, this new video from Will Smith’s Instagram will answer that question – and the answer is: apparently yes!

As you can see, Will Smith was headed into Disney for a meeting about his upcoming live-action version of Aladdin, in which he will be stepping into the shoes of Robin Williams’ genie character from the animated original. Along the way he spotted a Chewbacca mannequin on display (complete with Mickey Mouse and Christmas accessories), and as it turns out, Will Smith is a total Star Wars fanboy!

Seriously, if you didn’t love the Fresh Prince before, it’s hard not to after seeing this. Not only did Smith totally geek out over seeing the Chewbacca mannequin in Disney’s lobby – he also revealed that he can do one hell of Chewbacca voice! Ever the comedian, Smith uses the mannequin as an effective improv prop, conversing with it in Wookie, and getting meta with the fact that the mannequin doesn’t talk back. What’s probably most telling is just how well Will Smith can accentuate and time his Wookie-talk. You just know dude has practiced and used that little voice effect, often.

This video is also a perfect promo for the big year that Disney is about to have in 2019. Aladdin and Star Wars: Episode IX are both Disney films that rank among the most anticipated releases for 2019. Having Will Smith and Chewbacca in a photo op together isn’t a bad way to start!

In addition to those two films, Disney also has the live-action versions of The Lion King and Dumbo also coming out; highly-anticipated sequel films Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2; and adaptations of the Jungle Cruise theme park ride, and Artemis Fowl novel. That’s not even counting the big Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that will hit theaters, including Avengers: Endgame, which will basically own the box office.

As for Will Smith: reactions to the first look at his version of genie have been mixed (at best), but the larger reaction to the live-action Aladdin has been overwhelmingly positive. We have yet to see Smith-Genie in his full blue form, but some early fan concept art of that color change has us a little nervous…

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th; Star Wars: Episode IX will be in theaters on December 20th.