William Shatner Uses Popular Meme To Drag Star Wars

Star Trek Icon William Shatner is hitting his longtime “rival” – the Star Wars franchise – with a savage burn! Shatner was making the rounds on Twitter when he came across a message from iconic TV producer Bryan Fuller (Heroes, Hannibal), which invited TV and film fans to participate in a fun little Halloween season game: “DAY 3 OF 31 SCARY SCENES THAT MADE AN IMPACT THE FIRST TIME I SAW THEM”. In the pure spirit of the game, Fueller posted an iconic image from the classic Universal monster movie, The Creature From The Black Lagoon. William Shatner, however, choose to re-purpose a classic Star Wars meme as his version of a movie scene that really disturbed him:

Here’s my contribution of a real scary scene 👇🏻😘 https://t.co/1IqQ1WvR8k pic.twitter.com/KzV5WUZeaj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 3, 2021

You cannot sleep on Wiliam Shatner – Captain Kirk may be 90 years old, but his wit still has the sharpness of the of a thirty-something man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, William Shatner has been very active on Twitter as of late. Shatner kicked off the week by trending on social media following the announcement that he would be taking a milestone flight into space, via Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight company:

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a press release.

While fans are loving to see William Shatner so active in the golden era of his lifetime, his real-life space flight may be as close to a return from Captain Kirk as we get. Shatner has made it abundantly clear that at his age, coming back to do more Star Trek would probably be harder than actually going to space:

“…Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that,” Shatner told Comicbook.com in 2019, confirming that no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

Still, even with that clear view on his status in the Star Trek franchise, a lot of fans are hoping William Shatner somehow does make a returning cameo in the new Star Trek Universe. If not, you can catch his Blue Origin space flight when it’s streamed on October 12th, on a live webcast starting at 8am ET.