Young Star Wars Fan’s Reaction After Receiving Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber for Christmas Is Disturbing

Happy Holidays! Yesterday was Christmas, which means kids around the world woke up to their presents from Santa Claus. With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker happening last week, it’s no surprise that many children (and adults) were greeted with Star Wars merchandise this holiday season. Twitter user, Brad Hogenmiller (@JavaSTL), took to social media to share a hilarious (but also somewhat disturbing) video of his son opening a Kylo Ren lightsaber. The Dark Side of the Force is definitely strong with this one…

My sons favorite gift was a $8 Kylo Ren lightsaber. We won at parenting. pic.twitter.com/enyYfZJjHg — Brad Hogenmiller (@JavaSTL) December 25, 2019

“My sons favorite gift was a $8 Kylo Ren lightsaber. We won at parenting,” Hogenmiller wrote.

The tweet blew up, and currently has over 45,000 likes. In fact, the video and its reactions made a Twitter Moment. Here’s what some people had to say:

“Did I just witness the beginning of a murder?!,” @OwlQueen9 wrote.

“Sis immediately saw what was coming 😂,” @awsomehog1 added.

“*Grabs Lightsaber* Palpatine’s voice outta nowhere: DO IT,” @Rxnnemon replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.