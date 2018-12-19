The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Most Tragic TV Death

As 2018 nears its end, many TV shows are leaving beloved characters in the past. The year saw many tragic deaths across television, some of which shocked fans while others saw them weeping in agony. The awards for “Most Tragic Death” in ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards comes with a heavy burden, as a beloved cast members bows out of a fan-favorite role.

The nominees for TV’s Most Tragic Death in 2018’s ComicBook.com Golden Issues Awards come from all different corners of the television landscape. In animated form, Adam from Voltron: Legendary Defender bowed out earlier this year. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead shockingly killed off one of its longest-running characters in Carl Grimes. The sendoffs are accompanied by the tragic losses of Hugh Caliber on Star Trek: Discovery, Leo Fitz on Agents of SHIELD, and Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House.

And the winner of Most Tragic TV Death is…

Carl Grimes as portrayed by Chandler Riggs on The Walking Dead!

The Walking Dead’s shocking sendoff for Carl became a two-episode extravaganza. The only son of Rick Grimes (at the time) was revealed to have been bitten by a walker in the show’s final episode from 2017. However, in a tragic hour dedicated to the character, Chandler Riggs‘ role on the AMC zombie show came to an end.

“I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com of Carl’s demise. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

The Walking Dead has not been the same since Carl’s death, with the void being left by the character remaining unfilled. The character could never truly be replaced and fans of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics are left puzzled, wondering how the story will continue on the TV series without one of its biggest drivers.

