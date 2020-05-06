Danay Garcia’s Experience on Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright – Talking Shop

At this point, it looks like Danay Garcia just loves living in the apocalypse. The actress is best known now for her role as Luciana on Fear the Walking Dead, a tough survivor introduced in a Tijuana story, but she has since taken on a role in Quibi’s new 50 States of Fright horror series. Each episode tells its own story with a different director while the series is a whole has been overseen by Spider-Man director Sam Raimi who, since the Tobey Maguire trilogy, has flexed his horror muscles quite a bit. Garcia joined ComicBook.com’s Talking Shop to discuss the 50 States of Fright episode, an interview which can be seen in its entirety in the video above.

“It was really fast the way that I was chosen for it,” Garcia recalls. “They kinda thought about me and they called me and they sent me the script. And it was weird, because usually the Fear The Walking Dead script is like a 45 minute episode, right? So I was thinking, ‘Oh, it would be like 50 pages script,’ and it turned out to be like 15 pages. And I’m like, ‘What is this?’ Then they told me, ‘Oh, it’s a new platform and every episode is six to 10 minutes.’ So when I read the script, basically 50 States of Fright is each episode has a horror story. So my state is Florida. So I was thinking, ‘How can we make Florida scary?’ Florida is like so exciting all the time. How can we make it scary? Well, Sam Raimi can totally make this very scary. Tell you that.”

Garcia worked with a director who is also no stranger to entertaining those who enjoy a good scare. “My director was Alejandro Brugués,” she explained. “He did a movie called Juan de los Muertos, which is a Shaun of the Dead but in Cuba, and it’s zombies and he’s hilarious.” The zombie ties are aplenty for Garcia, clearly. However, while her regular role on Fear the Walking Dead shoots in Austin, Texas, 50 States of Fright brought her to a drastically different location. Despite portraying somewhere warm, the set was anything but. The episode was shot in Vancouver in December.

“It was so amazing,” she says. “And, it was really funny, because I was covered in gore, half of the time I was there, and I keep thinking to myself, ’cause the make-up artist, she would come to me, she’s like, ‘Would it be okay if I put some on you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m so used to this. I don’t know why you ask permission for this.’ It’s just weird how you spend almost all year covering in blood!”

For now, Danay Garcia and the rest of her co-stars are playing it safe and staying home but they may be getting back to work on Fear the Walking Dead‘s sixth season in the near future.

50 States of Fright is available now on Quibi.