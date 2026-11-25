Ted is coming back with a brand new animated series hitting Peacock later this December, and a new sneak peek clip from Ted: The Animated Series is highlighting some big returns from the massively popular TV series. Ted has found new life through the success of its Peacock TV series, and now Seth MacFarlane’s universe is set to expand with a new animated series keeping the franchise going. But it’s taking things in a new direction that blends both the TV and movie releases.

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Ted: The Animated Series picks up 12 years after the events of Ted 2, and focuses on the older versions of John and Ted as the two of them now have wacky family adventures together. But thankfully it’s brought two of the fan favorites from the TV series into the fold with a new sneak peek clip showing off Susan (Alanna Ubach) and Matty (Scott Grimes). You can check it out in action below.

When Does Ted: The Animated Series Come Out?

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Ted: The Animated Series will be making its debut with Peacock on Thursday, December 17th with eight episodes all available at once. Additional episodes of the animated series planned for a release sometime in 2027, but no concrete release date has been announced as of this time. The series is set 12 years after the events of the Ted films, and brings back its core cast with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman join the cast as Apollo and Ruth, new additions to their families.

Ted: The Animated Series thankfully incorporates two of the big fan favorite changes to the Ted universe seen with the Ted TV series. Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes’ versions of John’s parents are completely different than seen in the film franchise, and luckily they will be making their return to the franchise with this animated series despite it taking place within the universe of the films. But there’s still a glaring absence from Giorgia Whigham’s Blaire through the promotional materials so far.

What Does This Mean for Ted Season 3?

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For those fans of the Ted TV series, the humor of this new animated version seems to be more in line with it. That’s also helped by the fact that Ted: The Animated Series is created Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, who were also showrunners of the live-action series. It seems that while a third season of the live-action series might not be in the cards for the moment as it’s been deemed too “expensive” for Peacock, the team has found a creative way to keep things going.

Ted: The Animated Series might not be the kind of continuation that fans of the Peacock series might have been hoping to see, but with Matty and Susan returning for the new adventures to blend with the movie’s cast that’s going to make it all the more appealing to see how the team is able to work together both worlds. But how are you feeling about Ted: The Animated Series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.