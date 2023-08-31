AMC Makes SAG-AFTRA Agreement to Resume Filming The Walking Dead Spinoffs

Hollywood is on pause. Pre-production on future projects was halted back in May when the Writers Guild of America went on strike, as the union is seeking new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Productions altogether went on pause in July when the Screen Actors Guild also began a strike of its own. With both actors and writers holding out for new contracts with the studios, work across the board is at a standstill. That said, there are some exceptions to this all-but universal holdout, as projects that exist outside of AMPTP can still shoot while others can negotiate an exemption with SAG-AFTRA.

The Walking Dead Spinoffs Resume Production

As reported by Deadline, AMC Networks has landed agreements with SAG-AFTRA to resume three productions: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview With a Vampire.

These shows are all under interim agreements to continue filming. It was emphasized that AMC Networks’ deal with SAG-AFTRA is just for these three shows specifically. AMC Networks is an authorized company within the AMPTP but is not one of the studios that is involved in the ongoing negotiations.

“We greatly value the work of our creative partners and hope these disputes can be resolved as quickly and fairly as possible,” AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said earlier this month. “In the short term, the reality for AMC Networks is that we have a pipeline of finished shows that will allow us to continue to serve our viewers across all of our platforms for the remainder of this year and well into 2024.”

This news comes just before The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres its first season, as the Norman Reedus-led spinoff comes to AMC on September 10th. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the long-awaited solo story for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. That series represents Lincoln’s first full-time run within The Walking Dead universe since 2018, as his character was written off of the main series during Season 9. Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has been the foundation of The Walking Dead since it premiered well over a decade ago as the series circulated around his character and his respective storylines for the majority of its run.

