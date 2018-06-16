People Are Calling for Yvette Nicole Brown to Replace Chris Hardwick as Host of ‘Talking Dead’

Online calls for The Walking Dead super-fan Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick as host of live aftershow Talking Dead are growing following allegations of long-term abuse made by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

Brown, best known for roles on beloved comedies Drake & Josh and Community, is well-known to Talking Dead viewers: the actress and comedian has appeared as a guest in 15 episodes since 2012, typically toting a notebook filled with hand-written musings supporting her Walking Dead commentary.

Hardwick has hosted the hit AMC talk show since its inception in 2011. The series frequently features cast and crew from both The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead as well as celebrity guests.

Dykstra penned a lengthy and damning piece for Medium, published Thursday, recounting her history with an abusive ex-boyfriend, claiming both sexual and emotional abuse as well as blacklisting.

The actress and professional cosplayer did not name the perpetrator, but the Nerdist founder and Talking Dead host was swiftly identified by particulars offered in the piece detailing Dykstra’s three-year relationship with Hardwick.

“[I was] terrified to piss him off, so I did what he said. Including let him sexually assault me. Regularly,” she claimed. “I was expected to be ready for him when he came home from work. … Every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears. He called it ‘starfishing.’ He thought the whole idea was funny.”

“To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him,” she added. “I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three years.”

Dykstra was left suicidal from the abuse and wrote her ex allegedly “made calls” to companies she used to receive regular work from to “get [her] fired by threatening to never work with them.”

“A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier. The person I used to date would try to sue me due to pride — I would not recommend it,” Dykstra wrote, ending the Medium piece with words aimed directly at her abuser.

“I have audio/video that will support and prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post. I’ve chosen not to include it for your sake, in the hopes that the person you’ve become will do the right thing.”

Both Hardwick and AMC — the network that owns and airs Talking Dead — have yet to issue comments. Hardwick is named as producer on both Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick, which is currently scheduled to air the first episode of its second season this Sunday on AMC.

Brown has experience hosting Cosplay Melee, a reality competition television series aired on SYFY.

So, can Yvette Nicole Brown FINALLY replace Chris Hardwick in prominence as relatable host, as she been more charming, a lot less tone-deaf about women and POC, and more thoroughly and genuinely engaged as a fan for years?

