‘Creepshow’ TV Series Announced With ‘The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero Directing

The classic horror series Creepshow is making a comeback in 2019, and it’s getting help from none other than The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero!

This new edition of Creepshow will air on AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming service for suspense and horror, and Nicotero will reportedly be directing, executive producing, and supervising the show’s “creative elements” – which is a long way of saying that it will be very much his brainchild.

Here’s the statement from Shudder general manager Craig Engler, regarding this new creative direction for the franchise:

“Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” said Engler. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

AMC and Shudder also released the following press release, which breaks down more details of the new Creepshow:

“The new Creepshow series, scheduled to debut on Shudder in 2019, will fulfill the promise of the original film’s tagline “The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have Being Scared.” Each episode of the anthology series will tell original fun and scary stories, and will be helmed by a different director, with Nicotero directing the first episode and his Oscar® and multiple Emmy® award-winning company KNB EFX GROUP Inc. handling the creature and make-up fx.

Shudder’s Creepshow will be produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; and Russell Binder and Marc Mostman are co-executive producers for Striker Entertainment.”

Nicotero has been in the industry as a horror maestro for nearly four decades, working with icons of the genre like Sam Raimi and Wes Craven to create the Evil Dead and Nightmare on Elm Street films, as well as doing effects work on sci-fi horror classics like Aliens. His list of films is so wide and extensive that it’s pretty much impossible not to have encountered his work, and his TV work has been just as acclaimed in recent years, with projects like HBO’s The Pacific, Breaking Bad, and of course, The Walking Dead. For horror fans, there are probably no hands more capable to craft a fantastic new version of Creepshow than Nicotero’s.

Creepshow will premiere on Shudder sometime in 2019.