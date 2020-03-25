Danai Gurira Sends Heartfelt Thank You Letter To The Walking Dead Family

The most recent episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead featured a number of revelations and heartfelt moments, but it also served as a goodbye to a character that has become one of the show’s most beloved characters. That would be Danai Gurira‘s Michonne, and at least for now, this episode will be the last time fans see the character grace their television shows. Overall fans responded well to the episode, and afterwards Gurira took to social media to express her heartfelt thanks to all the people who have taken this wild and crazy ride with her and the rest of The Walking Dead family all these years, and if you tear up as a result, no one will judge you. You can read her entire message below.

“Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once? Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” Gurira wrote on Twitter. “I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple of days.l I have changed and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding Walking Dead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me.

Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this story. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance.”

The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends.

“Thank you so much for the videos and tributes; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough. – Danai -“

It’s a lovely letter to the fans, and let us know what you think in the comments!